Beginning March 30, KET devotes daytime schedule to at-home learning to help families and educators

In response to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak and its impact on schools, KET will be modifying the weekday daytime schedule on its main channel beginning Monday, March 30. As part of KET’s mission to ensure Kentucky students of every age have access to high-quality, free educational resources, the program schedule is changing to provide educational content that educators and parents can use to support learning at home.

KET’s normal Monday through Friday lineup that airs on the main KET channel from 7 a.m. ET to 5 p.m. ET will be replaced with a special lineup containing programming specific to at-home learning for PreK-third grade, grades 4-8, and grades 9-12. Viewers can visit KET.org/learnathome for an updated weekly schedule.

With these broadcast programs, paired with a rich library of online resources, KET is helping address the critical need for quality distance learning resources. Families and educators can visit KET.org/learnathome for a toolkit that provides free high-quality educational resources for children of all ages.

“With students at home, we know teachers, parents and caregivers are doing their best to keep everyone learning,” said Shae Hopkins, KET executive director and CEO. “We’re here to help with educational resources for students of all ages. Education is at the heart of our mission, and we’re here to serve Kentuckians during this crucial time.”

Said Kentucky Interim Education Commissioner Kevin C. Brown: “For over 50 years, KET has used technology to respond to the needs of Kentuckians. Keeping with that tradition, I am so grateful for KET’s recent efforts to increase the number of educational programs for use by Kentucky’s students during the COVID-19 crisis. Generation after generation, KET has evolved using new technology and ways to reach all Kentuckians with quality programming. Now KET continues to lead by responding quickly during a time of crisis.”

KET is available over the air statewide, on cable systems, and via livestream at KET.org/live, on the KET app for Android and Apple devices, and on YouTube TV.

KET’s daytime programming lineup:

• From 7 a.m. - 9 a.m. ET, KET will air programming for children in PreK - third grade. The lineup features trusted PBS KIDS programs such as Wild Kratts and Peg + Cat that focus on math and science. • From 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. ET, KET will air programming for grades 4-8. • From 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. ET, KET will air programming for grades 9-12. Programming for both of these age groups include PBS programs that focus on the content areas of social studies, math, science, and English language arts.

To watch the PBS KIDS programs that normally air weekdays between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET on KET, viewers can turn to the KET PBS KIDS channel, which is available over the air and via livestream at KET.org/kids. The KET PBS KIDS channel is also available for streaming on YouTube TV and via the free PBS KIDS app on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Chromecast, and Amazon Fire TV.