Ben Wyatt loses appeal to Kentucky Supreme Court

The Kentucky Supreme Court rules in favor of the Allen Circuit Court's judgment in the Ben Wyatt case.

Ben Wyatt was convicted of first degree assault and sentenced to 20 years in prison when he shot and severely wounded Simpson County Deputy Eddy Lawson in March of 2016.

On appeal, Wyatt claimed the trial court erred by denying him an Assault Under Extreme Emotional Disturbance defense.

But the state supreme court said denying Wyatt's instruction was the right thing for the Allen Circuit Court to do.

