Bendix Spicer Brake Foundation LLC breaks ground on facility expansion

A local brake manufacturer is expanding their Bowling Green facility with a multi-million dollar investment.

Bendix Spicer Foundation Brake LLC (BSFB) broke ground Friday on a 130,000 sq. ft. expansion to their wheel-end production facility. The $65 million investment includes the installation of a new production line to meet customer demand and will add approximately 100 new jobs.

The expansion is happening on nearly 8.5 acres the company purchased next to their current 302,000 sq. ft. building in the South Central Kentucky Industrial Park.

“This expansion opens the door on yet another important step along our solid path to sustainable growth and meeting our customer needs,” said BSFB Plant Manager, Wade Watson. “Since our opening in 2007, we have continued to invest for long-term growth here. We are proud to call this community home for our wheel-end manufacturing, proud of the commitment and dedication of our team members, and looking forward to what the future holds in store.”

“Job creation of this magnitude by local manufacturers are an investment in the future of the people of Warren County,” said Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon. “Bendix has been a long-standing member of our business community, and we are excited to see them continue to grow.”

“The continued investment and jobs created by Bendix Spicer Foundation Brake proves their rooted commitment to our community,” said Bowling Green Mayor Bruce Wilkerson. “Thanks to robust companies like Bendix, Bowling Green continues to be the fastest growing city in Kentucky and we are grateful for their commitment to our community.”

“BSFB is an important member of our manufacturing sector and a loyal partner of our community, investing in education and important community programs and initiatives,” said Chamber President and CEO, Ron Bunch. “We are thrilled about this expansion and their investment in their operation in South Central Kentucky.”

At full capacity and favorable market conditions, employment is expected to reach more than 500. Completion of the upgrade is expected by the end of 2020.

Bowling Green has been ranked for six consecutive years in Site Selection Magazine’s “Top 10 Metro Areas for New and Expanded Facilities” among metro areas with populations less than 200,000. Bowling Green was also ranked 2018’s ‘Best Place to Live in Kentucky’ by TIME.com.