Benefit Skate at Bowling Green Skate Center for Debra "Mamma Smurf" Staley

Workers at the Bowling Green Skate Center are raising money for a special woman who they like to call "Mamma Smurf."

"Mamma Smurf" aka Debra Staley ran the Skate Center for over twenty years but recently stepped down from that position.

Just recently Staley was diagnosed with cancer. To help pay for her cancer treatment the Skate Center is having a benefit night Monday, January 27th because they say, 'when in doubt skate it out.'

"We are having a benefit skate for "Mamma Smurf" Monday, from 6 PM to 8 PM and it is here at the Bowling Green Skate Center," said Darius Allen, employee and friend. "I have worked here for 8 years, Mamma Smurf has been here for twenty five plus years, she's ran this place."

According to the employees 'Mamma Smurf' not only ran the skate center but also treated them like family so it is their turn to help her out.

'Mamma Smurf' has always been there for me and my family when we were going through tough times she has always been there she knows how to help people," said Kitsie Maxwell." She is here for the community so it is time for us to give back to her."

"Me personally she has done a lot for me. I have never met such a strong-willed person she has always about when you knocked down just get right back up," added Allen.

The Benefit Skate is from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, January 27th and it will cost five dollars to skate.