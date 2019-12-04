Benefit fundraiser planned for Barren County woman killed in crash

Those who knew Jacie Smith remember her smile and her happiness and they say her daughter, Amara, was her whole world.

They say it seems unreal that her little girl, who turns one year old on Wednesday, will grow up without her mother.

"I think the family is still in shock," said Leticia Cline, Co-Owner of The Dive. "They've got great support, a lot of people have come together and brought food and been at the home, but it still hasn't hit, that reality hasn't hit and won't hit for a long time."

Kentucky State Police say around eight o'clock Monday morning Smith was driving on New Bowling Green Road when her car side-swiped another vehicle and crashed into a tree.

Smith died in the crash.

"I don't know how the family finds the strength to get through it, especially during the holidays," said Cline.

Smith's daughter is now being cared for by her grandmother, Michelle Smith-Rogers.

Rogers works at The Dive Bar in Cave City and those at the bar are planning a benefit fundraiser to help her family with baby items and funeral expenses.

"Funeral expenses we all know is expensive and when you have a 19-year-old daughter you don't expect her to die, so you don't have life insurance and that is one of the other ways that people can help and donate," said Cline.

Officials at The Dive bar in Cave City are accepting donations of baby items and money for the family of Jacie Smith, who died Monday in a crash on New Bowling Green Road. Smith leaves behind a 1 year old little girl. They are also planning a benefit fundraiser for this Friday. pic.twitter.com/QiGpuyIUzH — Cory McCauley 13 News (@Cory13News) December 4, 2019

Friday, those at the bar will host a benefit fundraiser at the community center after the funeral.

They are also collecting items before and after the funeral.

"You know, we've gotten a lot of donations so far, the response has been overwhelming the amount of shares, the amount of phone calls, the messages sent," said Cline. "I think that is kind of the silver lining in all of this is seeing how strong this community is and how beautiful the people are here and how we take care of each other in times of need."

They say baby items, like food and diapers, and cash donations are most needed and every little bit helps.

"It doesn't matter how much every tiny bit helps, it all adds up and it makes the world of difference," said Cline.

Cline says they also have a Go Fund Me page set up, which can be found here.

Visitation for Jacie Smith will be at Patton Funeral Home in Park City Wednesday from 5 pm to 8 pm, Thursday from 9 am to 8 pm, and Friday from 9 am till 11 am with the funeral at 11 am.