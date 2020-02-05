The JA Classroom of the Week is Bernie Howard’s 8th grade class at Bowling Green Junior High. His class was led by JA Volunteer Robin Amonett who is the Human Resource Manager at Stewart Richey Construction. The Junior Achievement program chosen for the 8th grade class is titled “JA It’s My Job (Soft Skills)” and it helps students understand the value of professional communication and soft skills, making them more employable to future employers across multiple career clusters. Lessons focus on social and soft skill competencies relating real-life experiences to job skills and preparing students for their future careers. Robin’s favorite part of volunteering for JA is helping students have a better understanding of what a ‘real world’ picture looks like by sharing a combination of the JA curriculum as well as her personal and professional experiences. She also said, “Volunteering with JA is not only a rewarding way to give back to my community, but my hope is that it can make even a small impact on a student’s future.”

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky served 9 counties and reached over 12,700 students during the 2018-2019 year. Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

