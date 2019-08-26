Bernie Sanders criticizes McConnell, addresses coal miners at Louisville rally

Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders came to Louisville over the weekend for a rally.

Sanders used the occasion to criticize Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, calling him an obstructionist who has failed to bring gun control, election security, and minimum wage legislation to the Senate after it passes in the House.

Sanders also made a case for coal workers to support a version of the Green New Deal to fight climate change, wherein he promised to help coal communities during the transition to clean energy production.

Governor Matt Bevin posted a video accusing Sanders of "protesting business" and stifling entrepreneurship.