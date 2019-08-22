Bernie Sanders to attend rally in Louisville

Just days after President Donald Trump visits the Bluegrass State, one of his political opponents is hosting a rally.

Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders will hold the August 25 at 4 p.m. next to Louisville's Muhammad Ali Center.

Sanders said he will be addressing gun violence, minimum wage, and election security.

Sanders specifically criticized Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, accusing him of obstructing legislation that's passed in the U.S. House.