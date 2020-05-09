Beshear: 158 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, 6 new deaths reported

Gov. Beshear confirmed 158 new cases in Kentucky Saturday bringing the total to 6,440. Of those cases 23 are probable, the rest are lab-confirmed.

Six new deaths were reported in the state Saturday. Those deaths include a 63-year-old male from Jefferson County, a 92-year-old female from Meade County, and 4 residents from Graves County. Those include a 76-year-old male, a 95-year-old female, a 90-year-old female, and an 81-year-old male.

There have been a total of 304 COVID-19-related deaths in Kentucky.

There have been 86,900 tests completed in the state.

In Kentucky, 1,757 people have been hospitalized with 393 currently in the hospital. There have been 758 people in the ICU with 226 currently in the ICU. Beshear says the number of people in the ICU is going up and they will continue to monitor those numbers.

2,308 people have recovered from the virus.

The new cases by county are as follows:

Adair: 2

Bath: 1

Boone: 7

Boyle: 1

Bullitt: 3

Butler: 3

Calloway: 1

Campbell: 1

Daviess: 1

Fayette: 27

Franklin: 1

Grant: 1

Graves: 2

Grayson: 2

Harrison: 1

Henderson: 2

Henry: 1

Hopkins: 1

Jefferson: 31

Jessamine: 5

Johnson: 1

Kenton: 11

Knox: 1

Laurel: 1

Logan: 11

Madison: 1

Marshall: 1

Mason: 1

McCracken: 1

McCreary: 1

Nelson: 1

Ohio: 3

Oldham: 1

Shelby: 5

Todd: 1

Warren: 18

Beshear says 30% of all cases in Kentucky are people between the ages of 20-40. 46% percent of people are between 40-70.