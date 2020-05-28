Beshear: 113 new COVID-19 cases, 9 new deaths

Gov. Beshear gave the latest update Thursday afternoon on the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in Kentucky.

Beshear started the update with videos extolling the virtues of the Healthy at Home and Healthy at Work guidelines aimed at children.

The governor announced that Kentucky Kingdom in Louisville will open the week of June 29. He believed they would be able to meet guidelines to open public pools as well by that time.

Beshear said Kentucky had lost 400 Kentuckians and the U.S. had lost more than 100,000 people. He said even with every sacrifice made people were still lost. The governor asked Rev. C.B. Akins to lead a prayer for the country, the commonwealth and for the more than 100,000 lost.

Beshear presented a new graph showing Kentucky in lockstep with White House and CDC guidance. He said from the first 30 to 35 days there was at least a doubling of cases week after week. The governor said if the trend had continued, by May 4 there would have been 16,000 cases in a single week and 32,000 the week after that. He said but after the week of April 6 the numbers abruptly plateaued because of the start of Healthy at Home two weeks prior.

"We had to close at that time a number of businesses that are now reopening," Beshear said. "We took drastic and significant steps. It worked."

The governor said at the time, they were looking at models showing some of the heaviest losses of human life he could imagine, but Kentuckians came together and sacrificed.

"We put our dreams on hold and stopped the pandemic curve," he said.

Beshear said Kentucky had one of the best declines of new COVID-19 cases over the past 14 days.

The governor reported 113 new cases of COVID-19 which brought the new case total to 9,184. He reported nine new deaths. The deaths included a 72-year-old woman from Warren County and a 67-year-old woman from Butler.

Counties with new cases included Warren with 14, Allen and Muhlenberg with seven, Logan with four, Ohio with three and Butler and Christian with 1 each.

There were 221,118 total tests given to date. Beshear said that number was up 20,000 from the previous day. There were 2,180 Kentuckians ever hospitalized with 494 currently. There were 937 ever in the ICU with 88 currently. There were 3,181 recoveries.

Dep. Secretary Josh Benton discussed a data security incident from April 23 when they were made aware of a potential vulnerability allowing an unemployment claimant to see other identity verification documents uploaded by other claimants. He said all indications point to the patch for the issue being successful. There were two reports of the issue and not everyone who logged in to the portal that day would have seen the information.

Beshear said he wasn't satisfied by the response, believing it took too long to provide public notice of the incident. He had asked the inspector general from the Transportation Cabinet to review the practices and procedures.

The governor said he was reorganizing the cabinets moving the unemployment insurance group back to the Labor Cabinet where it used to be.

Beshear announced investments in infrastructure with more than $5 million in grants going to Kentucky cities and counties. Hart County was among the recipients receiving a $1.5 million Community Development Block Grant for their wastewater treatment facility. The City of Edmonton would receive $500,000 paired with another $4.5 million in local funds for their water storage and distribution plant.