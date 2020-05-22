Beshear: 141 new COVID-19 cases Friday, 5 new deaths

Gov. Andy Beshear gave the latest update on COVID-19 in Kentucky Friday afternoon.

Before delivering the updated numbers for Friday, the governor invited Dr. Steven Stack to talk about the upcoming Memorial Day weekend. Dr. Stack said it was still a dangerous time, and the danger from the virus is still there. He warned that there could be a resurgence if social distancing guidelines weren't followed. "Enjoy your families and friends this weekend, but please do it safely," said Dr. Stack.

Beshear said he thinks Kentucky is on a decline regarding new cases of the virus. He reported 141 new cases including a 2-year-old and an 11-year-old from Warren County for a total of 8,426. He said there were 5 new deaths including a 74-year-old man in Barren County bringing the new death toll to 391.

Among the counties with new cases were Warren with 28, Logan with five, Barren and Edmonson with two and Adair, Butler, Grayson and Simpson with one.

Beshear reported 171,338 total tests administered, 2,076 Kentuckians ever hospitalized with 477 currently, 889 ever in the ICU with 90 currently and 3,069 recoveries.

Secretary of State Michael Adams spoke about the process for voting in the upcoming the upcoming June 23 primary election. Adams said the process makes it "easy to vote, but hard to cheat." There would still be in-person voting opportunities on Election Day as well as absentee ballot both by mail and dropping of at the clerk's office. People will also be able to vote early at the county clerk's office. Register to vote online here. To get an absentee ballot, click here. The deadline for registering for the Primary Election is May 26, 2020. The deadline for registering for the General Election is October 5, 2020.

Josh Benton announced that automatic unemployment payments will stop Sunday, May 24, and that future payments will have to be requested. He said people could still be eligible for reduced unemployment payments if they return to work at reduced hours.