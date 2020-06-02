Beshear: 155 new COVID-19 cases; 3 additional deaths Tuesday

Gov. Andy Beshear gave the latest update on COVID-19 Tuesday afternoon.

The governor started the update by talking about the recent protests across the nation and in Kentucky. He said moving forward, the National Guard presence in Louisville will be diminished.

The Louisville Metro Police Department released surveillance video Tuesday they said showed David McAtee firing a gun before he was shot dead by law enforcement officers shortly after midnight on June 1.

CAUTION: The video below is from the LMPD and may be disturbing to some viewers.

Beshear said they had a commitment to the truth no matter what that truth was.

The governor said he still believed Kentucky had plateaued if not decreasing in new COVID-19 cases. He reported 155 new cases for a total of 10,185 cases of the virus to date. Beshear said there were three new deaths including a 92-year-old in Muhlenberg County which brought the death toll to 442.

Beshear reported 253,585 tests given which he said brought Kentucky to the upper half of states in regards to tests given. He said there were 2,307 Kentuckians ever hospitalized with 481 currently, 941 ever in the ICU with 85 currently. There were 3,275 recoveries to date.

Beshear said the virus is still out there and still dangerous and to be careful while at demonstrations.