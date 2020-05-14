Beshear: 199 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, 2 new deaths

Gov. Andy Beshear gave the latest on the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday afternoon.

Beshear said Kentuckians should understand that when they return to work, it's about work and not congregating in common areas. He urged employers to look at closing those areas to prevent the spread of the virus.

The governor once again asked citizens to fill out the census, stating the importance it plays in obtaining funds for the future of Kentucky.

Beshear said they were moving up the date Kentuckians could gather in groups of 10 or less to May 22 in time for Memorial Day. He said the gatherings should be held outside whenever possible. He said to remain 6 feet away from people who are not members of your household. Do not share utensils, plates, napkins, etc. Beshear said to avoid buffets. He said to wash your hands frequently and to avoid touching your eyes,nose and mouth. The governor said people should wear masks if they have to be closer to others than 6 feet. He said for people in high risk areas such as over age 65 with heart, lung or kidney disease to not attend the gatherings. He also said it was important to keep children socially distant as well.

Beshear said May 22 would be the day that the travel ban would expire.

He urged caution to avoid a spike in COVID-19 cases, saying if there was one Kentucky would have to restart the steps again.

The governor announced 199 news COVID-19 cases for a new official total of 7,225. That number is out of 121,246 tests. There were 2 new deaths from Grayson County bringing the death toll to 328.

Beshear said there were 1,887 Kentuckians ever hospitalized with 385 currently, 794 ever in the ICU with 220 currently. He said there were 2,712 recoveries.

Beshear said testing was important moving forward and Kentucky now has the capacity to exceed federal government suggestions. He urged Kentuckians to sign up for testing.

Testing will be available in several new locations starting next Tuesday, May 19 including at the Ohio County Fairgrounds. Click here to register.

Beshear said guidance for daycares would be difficult but hoped to have something in the next few weeks.