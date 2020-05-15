Beshear: 252 new COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths

Gov. Andy Beshear gave the latest update on COVID-19 Friday as Kentucky continues to reopen businesses.

"We only have one shot to successfully reopen our economy," said Beshear as he stressed the importance of social distancing as employees prepared to return to work.

Beshear said there would be no afternoon briefing Saturday or Sunday.

The governor showed a Tweet by 13 News Journalist Kelly Dean featuring a T.J. Samson patient who recovered from COVID-19.

Let's also celebrate Wheeler who was in the COVID-19 unit for nearly two weeks at T.J. Samson! He will continue his recovery in a rehab facility before going home. #TeamKentucky #Togetherky #Patriot pic.twitter.com/OcLmDTKX3r — kellydeannews (@kellydeannews) May 15, 2020

Beshear announced tourism reopenings including Kentucky State Parks starting June 1 as long as social distancing guidelines were followed. Playgrounds and pools will remain closed. State park campgrounds will open June 11. Barren River Lake State Resort Park is closed due to renovations.

The governor said fishing tournaments can resume beginning June 1 with changes to the proceedings. In addition dirt track racing, bowling alleys, fitness centers and movie theaters can open June 1.

Beshear reported 252 new cases Friday bringing the total to 7,444. He said there were four new deaths including two inmates at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington for a death toll of 332. Beshear said he was worried that there would be more deaths from inmates.

Beshear reported there were 127,689 tests given, 1,896 Kentuckians ever hospitalized with 381 currently, 797 ever in the ICU with 218 currently. There were a total of 2,739 recoveries.

The governor listed all the new cases by county including 24 in Warren, 23 in Ohio, 8 in Butler, 7 in Muhlenberg including a 16-year-old, 4 in Allen and Grayson, 3 in Edmonson and Logan, 2 in Todd and 1 in Allen.

Beshear noted there would be testing in Ohio County next week. Sign up for testing here.



