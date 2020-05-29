Beshear: 283 new cases of COVID-19, 9 new deaths

Gov. Andy Beshear gave the latest update Friday on the battle against COVID-19 in Kentucky.

Beshear commented on the Thursday protest in Louisville saying it started as a peaceful protest where people were seeking justice. He said he believed it was later in the protest when others came in and instigated "actions that have been hard to see." Seven people were shot during protests that lasted into early Friday morning.

The protests were in regards to Breonna Taylor, who was fatally shot in a hallway during a narcotics raid on March 13. Her boyfriend said he fired once at the officers as they were breaking through the door of her apartment, not knowing they were officers.

Beshear announced that the daily updates would resume Monday through Thursday next week at 4 p.m. EST.

The governor reported 283 new positive cases of the coronavirus bringing the total to 9,464. He reported nine new deaths bringing the death toll to 418. Among the deaths were six people in Butler county: a 74-year-old man, a 51-year-old man, a 90-year-old woman, an 83-year-old woman, a 70-year-old woman and an 88-year-old man.

Among the counties with new cases were Warren with 31, Logan with 11, Allen with seven, Metcalfe and Simpson with two and Adair, Barren, Butler and Christian with one.

Beshear reported 227,944 total tests given. He said there were 2,266 Kentuckians ever hospitalized with 499 currently. There were 940 ever in the ICU with 81 currently. There were 3,231 recoveries to date.