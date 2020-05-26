Beshear: 387 total new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Gov. Andy Beshear gave the latest update on COVID-19 Tuesday afternoon.

The governor discussed his feelings about Sunday's events on the state capitol grounds where an effigy of him was hung. Beshear said they were the first family to live full time in the Governor's Mansion in over 30 years. He said he thought it would be something that could unify people.

"At the demonstration, a right-wing militia group called the Three Percenters left the front of the capitol and walked through and across all of the barriers at the governor's mansion, where they say it is no longer open to the public. They walked up and stood on the front porch, and there, just a window pane away from where my kids play, the mob chanted and heckled. Thankfully my kids weren't there that day, but I want to remind you they are nine and ten years old. Unsatisfied, the mob retreated to an area several hundred yards away and hung a dummy with my face on it that included the saying yelled by Lincoln's assassin. Think about it - a celebration of assassination on our capitol grounds."

Beshear said the actions were to instill fear and terror. He said they had been embraced by elected leaders that had rallied with them weeks before. "You cannot fan the flames and then condemn the fire," he said. He said the officials have to claim responsibility.

The governor said the hanging was intended to send a message of hate and intolerance to others. He condemned it as wrong, vile, and evil. "I will not be afraid, I will not be bullied, and I will not back down," said Beshear. "Not to them and not to anybody else." The governor said he would continue to represent the people of Kentucky with all of his heart and soul.

Secretary Eric Friedlander talked about long term care, saying it would continue to be a challenge. He said they have started aggressive testing and have tested over 11,000 staff and residents at the facilities.

Dr. Steven Stack said until a vaccine is found sacrifices would have to be made to protect other people. He said he didn't like wearing masks any more that anyone else, but it was necessary to prevent the spread of the virus. He said the evidence is overwhelmingly clear that a group of people getting together where one or two people may be infected allows the virus to "spread like wildfire."

Dr. Stack showed a clip of a packed bar this past weekend.

"Before you know it that fun evening out turns into two weeks later, 40 or 50 people sick," said Dr. Stack.

Gov. Beshear said it still appeared there was a decline of positive COVID-19 cases in the state overall. He reported 387 total cases from the past three days: 141 on Sunday, 122 on Monday, and 117 Tuesday.

The total positive case total 8,957. There were three new deaths over the three day period bringing the death toll to 394. The deaths included an 85-year-old woman from Adair County and a 63-year-old man from Allen County.

Included in counties with new cases were Warren with 30, Logan with 10, Allen with nine, Ohio with eight, Butler with seven, Simpson with five, Grayson and Muhlenberg with three, Edmonson with two and Barren, Hart, Monroe and Todd with one.

Beshear said there is now testing for everyone who wants one, but people have to show up to get them. He said the numbers were down at the Kroger facilities across the state. Beshear said in Bowling Green only 206 people were tested by the time he was delivering his update. The governor said only 84 people total signed up in Bowling Green for Wednesday, 39 on Thursday, and 22 on Friday.

"We have a major outbreak in Warren County that our testing can help us identify and control, but you have to go in and get tested. We need all our local leaders - we need everybody out there pushing people to get tested," said Beshear.