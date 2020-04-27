Beshear: 4,146 cases of COVID-19 and 213 total deaths

Gov. Andy Beshear gave the latest update Monday on COVID-19 in Kentucky.

Beshear started by discussing unemployment claims. He said claims filed in March will be taken care of this week. The governor said there were 282,000 claims filed in March and 183,000 paid. He said 70,000 claims would be paid by tonight and the remaining 30,000 would be taken care of by the end of the week. Beshear said someone filed as rapper Tupac Shakur, and even though they probably thought it was funny, it slows the claims process down.

Dr. Stephen Stack discussed the plan for opening healthcare services going through the different requirements to safely open. Phase One started Monday and includes non-emergent/non-urgent outpatient healthcare services including diagnostic radiology and laboratory services. Phase Two was scheduled for May 6 and includes outpatient/ambulatory surgery and invasive procedures. Phase Three was scheduled for May 13 and allows non-emergent/non-urgent inpatient surgery and procedures may resume at 50% of pre-COVID-19 shutdown volume, and on May 27 non-emergent/non-urgent inpatient surgery and procedures may resume at a volume determined by each facility. The requirements for each phase can be read below.

Dr. Stack stressed the importance of not getting complacent going forward to avoid more infections.

Beshear said by May 11 they were going to ask everyone in every area that re-opens and in essential business to wear masks. That requirement will be for everyone who goes out in public.

The governor said until there is a vaccine or an effective treatment the future will be about tracing and testing.

Beshear said there were 87 new cases and one probable case of COVID-19 Monday for a total of 4,146. He said there were 5 new deaths and one probable death from the coronavirus bringing the death toll to 213.

When the governor reported 18 new cases in Warren County he said that's why they were adding the testing in Bowling Green.

Beshear said there were 48,799 Kentuckians confirmed tested, 1,281 ever in the hospital with 313 currently in the hospital, 612 ever in the ICU with 165 currently and 1,521 recoveries.