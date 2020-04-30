Beshear: 4,708 total COVID-19 cases, 240 total deaths

Gov. Andy Beshear gave the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday afternoon.

Beshear said there were 400 spots left for testing at the Bowling Green location. To sign up for testing click here.

The governor said he wanted to see about safely phasing in daycare in phase two. He referenced a model that said a family of four staying at home would potentially have an exposure to 144 people if daycare was reinstated, and if both work and daycare were reinstated the number could grow to 1,184.

Beshear discussed a potential state budget shortfall of 319 - 496 million dollars. He said they are pushing the federal government for funds to help rebuild Kentucky's economy. Beshear said he talked to Sen. Mitch McConnell about the subject today where he expressed the funding need and he hoped McConnell would be able to act in the next relief package.

Beshear said there were 174 new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 4,708. He said there were five new deaths including two from Grayson County. That brings the death toll to 240.

There were 56,511 people tested, 1,375 people ever hospitalized, 330 currently, 648 ever in the ICU and 178 currently and 1,675 people who have recovered.