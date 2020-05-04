Beshear: 5,245 total COVID-19 cases, 261 deaths

Gov. Andy Beshear gave an update Monday afternoon on the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on Kentucky.

Beshear said he didn't want to be first in re-opening the economy in relation to other states because he felt that would potentially risk lives.

The governor said the rate of COVID-19 cases is not increasing because of social distancing. He said even though the rate isn't increasing, it doesn't mean the virus isn't still contagious.

Dr. Stephen Stack discussed Phase 2 of re-opening health care which will begin Wednesday. You can read about the phases below.

An update was provided on criteria for reopening businesses on May 11. The first step of Phase 1 will include the reopening of some additional non-life-sustaining businesses in the following economic sectors: manufacturing, distribution, supply-chain, construction, vehicle and vessel dealerships, office-based businesses (50% or less in office), photography, and horse-racing (no fans). Requirements can be read at http://healthyatwork.ky.gov/.

Beshear announced 163 new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 5,245 and eight new deaths bringing the death toll to 261.

The governor said there were 60,046 tests given to date, 1,529 Kentuckians ever hospitalized and 333 currently, 659 ever in the ICU with 174 currently and 1,921 recoveries.