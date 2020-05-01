Beshear: 8 new COVID-19- related deaths, 177 new cases

Gov. Andy Beshear gave the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic Friday afternoon.

Beshear said there were 177 new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 4,879. He said there were eight new deaths including an 80-year-old female from Butler County and a 58-year-old female from Adair County. That brings the death toll to 248.

The other new deaths in Kentucky Saturday include a 90-year-old female from Graves County, an 86-year-old female from Marshall County, a 93-year-old male from Carlisle County, an 81-year-old female from Jefferson County, a 42-year-old male from Jefferson, a 67-year-old female from Jackson County, and a 58-year-old female in Adair County who was a second staffer in a long-term care facility.

"I'm 42, so when we think that this only hits certain folks that are out there, let's remember we all have to do our part," Beshear said.

There were 57,648 people tested, 1,411 people ever hospitalized, 334 currently, 652 ever in the ICU and 178 currently and 1,752 people who have recovered.

The new cases by county:

Allen: 1

Ballard: 1

Boone: 6

Bracken: 2

Bullitt: 2

Butler: 25

Campbell: 3

Christian: 3

Daviess: 6

Fayette: 6

Floyd: 1

Graves: 6

Grayson: 4

Hardin: 4

Hart: 1

Henderson: 4

Hopkins: 5

Jefferson: 41

Jessamine: 1

Johnson: 1

Kenton: 11

Livingston: 1

Logan: 1

Madison: 1

Marion: 1

McLean: 1

McCracken: 3

Montgomery: 1

Muhlenberg: 2

Nelson: 1

Oldham: 3

Perry: 1

Pike: 3

Simpson: 1

Warren: 13

Of the known cases, Beshear says 74.97% white, 13.37% black/African American, 6.3% Asian, 5.19% multi-racial. Out of total cases, 90% are non-Hispanic and 10% Hispanic.

Gov. Beshear says there will not be a COVID-19 briefing Saturday. This will be the first time a COVID-19 update has not been given in Frankfort since the pandemic began. He says the state needs a break.

Beshear urged Kentuckians to show up to testing appointment. He said between four locations in the state there were close to 400 no-shows. He said it is critical to follow through with your appointments.

With the increased testing, Beshear says they are hoping to be able to test 30,000 people per week.

The Phase I re-opening will begin on May 11. Businesses that may reopen include: manufacturing, construction, vehicle or vessel dealerships, professional services, horse racing (no fans), dog grooming/boarding. All businesses must follow the states guidelines to re-open their business.

On May 20, houses of worship and retail stores will be allowed to re-open. However, guidelines must also be followed.

On May 25, 10-people social gatherings will be allowed and barbers, salons, cosmetology businesses and similar services will be allowed to re-open.

Beshear says the 10 rules must be followed to re-open any business.

1. Continue telework where possible

2. Phased return to work

3. Onsite temperature and health checks

4. Universal masks and any other necessary PPE

5. Close common areas (waiting rooms, cafeterias, break rooms)

6. Enforce social distancing

7. Limit face-to-face meetings

8. Sanitizer/hand wash stations

9. Special accommodations

10. Testing plan

