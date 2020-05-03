Beshear: 80 new COVID-19 cases Sunday with no reported deaths

Gov. Beshear gave his COVID-19 briefing Sunday in Frankfort. He announced 80 new cases Sunday with no deaths reported. He did say he knows of at least one case that will be reported Monday.

There was no COVID-19 update in Frankfort Saturday for the first time since the first COVID-19 case in the state.

Beshear gave an update for Saturday's numbers as well. 173 new cases reported Saturday with 5 new deaths bringing the total to 253.

795 residents and 320 staff members of long-term care facilities have tested positive for the virus. 132 people in those facilities have died, 130 of those residents, 2 of those deaths.

Team Kentucky is working with partners to expand drive-thru testing throughout the commonwealth. Beshear says 50 people on average did not show up for their time slot at a COVID-19 Kroger-run test site.

"We can't be doing that, [we] need you to keep that appointment that you sign up," Beshear said.