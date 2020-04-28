Beshear: Bowling Green in top ten locations for coronavirus growth

Gov. Andy Beshear gave the latest update Tuesday on COVID-19 and its effects on Kentucky.

Beshear said there will be things Kentuckians have to do to avoid spreading the virus that are uncomfortable. "Wearing a mask to the grocery store seems different, but if you're the one person that doesn't wear it and you are asymptomatic, you have it and you sneeze on something, think about how many different people that are wearing a mask might pick it up and later get it."

The governor said there were now 13 drive-thru locations in Kentucky with Bowling Green testing 234 people Tuesday. Beshear said he wanted to get statewide testing up to and past 20,000 people per week.

Dr. Stephen Stack discussed the proper way to wear a mask, saying to make sure the mask covers your mouth and nose.

Beshear said there were 230 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total to 4,375. The governor said Warren County had 29 new cases and that Bowling Green was in the top ten locations for coronavirus growth. "Warren County's been hit really hard and I want to say this to the counties around Warren, too: This isn't just a single county deal. It means we have a hot spot, a growing hot spot in the entire region. Bowling Green is in the top ten right now in counties that are seeing growth, significant growth, in the coronavirus." Beshear went on to say they were committing significant testing to the area and would "be there with them every step of the way."

Beshear reported 12 new deaths Tuesday which brings the death toll to 224.

The governor said there were 52,411 people tested, 1,331 ever in the hospital with 320 currently, 625 ever in the ICU with 170 currently and 1,617 recovered.

Beshear said nobody would be arrested or fined for not wearing masks in public but that people should do so to protect others that they may come around.