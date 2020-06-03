Beshear: COVID-19 contributing factor in death of infant

Gov. Andy Beshear gave the latest update on COVID-19 Wednesday afternoon.

"We will get through this, we will get through this together," said the governor.

Beshear started the update by reporting that a 9-month-old from Hopkins County died, and a contributing factor would be COVID-19. He said COVID-19 would not be listed as the lead cause.

"This is a reminder of how deadly this virus can be, how precious all of our lives are," said Beshear.

Dr. Steven Stack said in a normal world without COVID-19, the infant's cause of death would have been presumed to be Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, but because the child tested positive for the virus they couldn't be certain. Dr. Stack said it's possible the virus directly contributed to the death and it's possible it didn't, saying it's something that might never be determined. He said the case would remain open.

Dr. Stack said the vast majority of children do just fine and parents shouldn't be overly worried, but they should be concerned.

Beshear reported 265 new cases of the virus Wednesday. He didn't think the high number was a cause for alarm, but said it was a reminder that the virus was still out there. The governor said there were eight new deaths bringing the death toll to 450. The deaths included a 99-year-old woman and a 92-year-old woman from Edmonson County.

Among the counties with new cases were Warren with 24, Allen and Christian with five, Butler and Logan with three and Barren, Edmonson, Grayson, Metcalfe and Simpson with one each.

There were 258,767 tests given to date. There were 2,317 Kentuckians hospitalized to date with 488 currently, 950 ever in the ICU with 68 currently. Beshear reported 3,283 recoveries.

Testing will be available at Basil Griffin Park again next week. To register go to https://www.thelittleclinic.com/drivethru-testing.