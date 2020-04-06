Beshear: Kentucky tops 1,000 COVID-19 cases; 14 new deaths

Gov. Beshear gave another update Monday afternoon on COVID-19 and its effects in Kentucky.

Beshear started out by sharing insights he had read about the generation that endured World War II. The governor said there were several traits of the generation that he believed would help Kentuckians today if they were followed. Those traits were personal responsibility, integrity, work ethic and faithful commitment.

Beshear confirmed 54 new cases for a total of 1,008 people infected. He said there were 14 new deaths which brings the state total to 59.

Monday's update came one month since Kentucky's first positive case of COVID-19.

Beshear said he was proud of how Kentuckians were doing regarding steps taken to reduce spread of the virus, but that citizens could do better. He referred to a projection that showed the difference in following the guidelines and not following them, noting 11,000 people could die if citizens failed to take proper precautions.

Beshear asked citizens for donations of personal protective equipment including masks, gowns and gloves. The number to call for more information is 1-833-448-3773.

Discussing the upcoming Easter holiday, Beshear said it was "going to be tough." He said Easter could not be an excuse to get a crowd together. He mentioned his son was originally going to be baptized this Sunday, but now they were going to wait.