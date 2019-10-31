Beshear Shuts Down Barren County Scam Call Operation

Attorney General Andy Beshear's office announced Thursday, his office has shut down a fraudulent telemarketing operation based in Glasgow, which promised U.S. consumers it could recover money lost from investment fraud for a non-refundable “research fee.”

Beshear’s Office of Consumer Protection secured a multi-state judgment against owners of the Kentucky corporations Vickery Enterprises and Vickery-Young & Associates, forcing them to dissolve after the company fraudulently targeted more than 200 consumers across 40 states on the Do Not Call Registry.

Beshear said the one Kentucky victim who lost money to the scam will receive all of their money back.

“Thanks to the diligent work of our Office of Consumer Protection, we caught and shut down a scam call operation right here in Kentucky that was targeting victims across the country,” Beshear said. “Our office takes seriously our job to hold scammers accountable and, in this case, those who sink so low as to target and prey on those who have already been victimized by a scam.”

The four owners have agreed to pay restitution and investigative fees to Kentucky, Tennessee, and Texas where a predominant number of the victims lived. The settlement bans the owners from charging an upfront fee for recovery services.

Targeting mostly out of state consumers, the defendants made unsolicited calls promising consumers that the company had a high success rate for recovering money from investment fraud cases, and that it worked with government agencies to bring criminal charges against perpetrators.

For a nonrefundable, upfront fee for recovery services – a violation of the Federal Trade Commission’s Telemarketing Sales Rule as well as the Kentucky Consumer Protection Act – the scammers told consumers they would receive a research report specific to their personal investment losses including a legal analysis.

The company’s research reports contained mostly boilerplate descriptions of securities law, offered no or only a small amount of individualized information and provided no current court case information for consumer recourse.

Beshear’s office began an investigation after it met with the Department of Financial Institutions. The scam company targeted 225 consumers nationwide from 2017 to 2018.

During the investigation, it was determined Vickery had also operated in Tennessee for some time.

Kentucky will receive more than $16,000 in restitution and investigative costs and fees.

This summer, Beshear, a coalition of attorneys general and the Federal Trade Commission announced a national sweep, cracking down on nearly 100 illegal scam call operations across the country.

The joint effort, “Operation Call it Quits,” included federal, state and local enforcement actions against more than 94 illegal scam call operations across the U.S. and an educational campaign to help citizens stop unwanted phone calls.

The tips included asking Kentuckians to:

• Never trust caller ID

Scammers may call from out-of-state or outside the country, but use technology to “spoof” local phone numbers to try and trick Kentuckians into answering.

• Use call-blocking technology

Contact your phone carrier or internet service provider or research call-blocking technology and devices or downloadable apps, all of which can help stop many scam calls.

Beshear also reminds Kentuckians to research business reviews online and with the Better Business Bureau before committing to any agreement or payment.

Beshear’s administration helps victims of scams and bad business practices; its mediation efforts have recovered more than $2.5 million at a rate of $3,145 returned to the pockets of Kentuckians per day in 2019.

To date, settlements and civil litigation from Beshear’s consumer protection efforts have resulted in more than $35 million to the Commonwealth’s general fund. These actions have yielded restitution that could exceed more than $97 million, representing amounts paid to consumers or amounts Kentuckians are eligible to receive, and the value of credits, student loan debt relief and warranty extensions.

Kentuckians who need to file a business or consumer complaint should visit ag.ky.gov.

