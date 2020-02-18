Beshear advocates for cap on out-of-pocket insulin costs

Gov. Andy Beshear has joined a bipartisan group of lawmakers to push for a cap on out-of-pocket costs for many Kentuckians relying on insulin.

The bill has cleared a House committee and awaits action in the full House. House Bill 12 would limit out-of-pocket costs at $100 per prescription for a 30-day insulin supply. That cap would apply to people with commercial health insurance plans.

About 500,000 Kentuckians are diagnosed with diabetes. Beshear calls it a health epidemic. The bill's supporters say some people can't afford insulin or ration supplies because of costs.