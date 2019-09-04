Beshear and Labor Secretary Dickerson clash over Blackjewel blame

Attorney General Andy Beshear and Secretary of Labor David Dickerson are criticizing one another in the wake of coal company Blackjewel's bankruptcy.

Beshear called for Dickerson's resignation in response to what the attorney general calls a failure to hold companies like Blackjewel accountable for posting performance bonds.

State law requires certain companies to post those bonds to guarantee workers a month's pay in the event of a bankruptcy.

Dickerson responded with a letter to Beshear Tuesday, saying the Labor Cabinet lacks the authority and ability to "compel a company to post a performance bond."

Dickerson also criticized what he calls Beshear's "dismissive" attitude for the Labor Cabinet's staff.

During the next legislative session, Dickerson says his office will work with Governor Matt Bevin and the General Assembly to create a system wherein the Labor Cabinet can more easily track and enforce performance bond law.

Beshear further criticized the Labor Cabinet and Governor Bevin on Twitter, saying they had tried to repeal the performance law in 2018.