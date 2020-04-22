Beshear announces new COVID-19 testing sites including Bowling Green

Gov. Andy Beshear gave his daily update on COVID-19 Wednesday.

In his usual featuring of positive social media posts, Beshear showed grandparents visiting their young grandchild while social distancing. "This is hard," Beshear said. "But we know we've got to do it."

The governor stressed the importance of pushing all the way through with the measures taken to lessen the spread of the virus to ensure the virus is beaten.

Beshear said beginning Monday they will be starting a phase one of gradually reopening many healthcare services including diagnostic, radiology, non-urgent, emergent, in-person, office and ambulatory visits.

The governor said there were 571 tests completed Wednesday in the Madisonville, Somerset, Paducah and Pikeville locations.

Beshear said there would be new locations in Louisville and Lexington starting next week Monday through Friday near African American Communities in Shawnee Park (Louisville) and Bluegrass Community and Technical College (Lexington). He said they would be testing up to 1,500 people a week for two weeks straight.

Beshear also announced starting Tuesday testing sites in Owensboro and Monday in Bowling Green at South Warren High School from 8:30 a.m. - 5 :30 p.m.

Beshear said all Kentuckians were now eligible to be tested.

The governor said there were 196 new COVID-19 cases bringing the total confirmed infected to 3,373. Beshear said there were 14 new deaths raising the death toll to 185.

Beshear said there were 36,0745 people tested, 1,105 people ever hospitalized and 301 currently hospitalized, 564 people ever in ICU and 161 currently in ICU and 1,311 recoveries.

Beshear said he believed Kentucky had plateaued with cases, but the numbers weren't dropping yet.