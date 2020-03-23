Beshear announces new positive COVID-19 cases in Allen, Simpson and Warren Counties

Gov. Andy Beshear gave his daily update on COVID-19 in Kentucky Monday afternoon.

Gov. Beshear said there were 124 positive cases of COVID-19, 21 new cases since Sunday. He said those cases were from all over the state, but even if a county wasn't listed, the virus was there. Among the counties mentioned with new cases were were Allen, Simpson and Warren.

Beshear announced the 4th death from COVID-19 in the state, an 82-year-old woman in Lexington with underlying health conditions.

The governor asked all who were willing to ring their bells at 10:00 a.m. each day to show solidarity with each other.

Beshear also said that people should not be looking for ways to get around the restrictions.