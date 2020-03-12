Beshear announces new positive COVID-19 test in Harrison County, bringing state total to 11

Governor Andy Beshear announced Thursday night an additional positive COVID-19 test in Harrison County.

Beshear announced two new positive cases early Thursday, bringing the total state number to 11. He indicated that Kentucky had two new positive tests, one confirmed positive from Fayette County and a presumptive positive from Jefferson County.

In addition to the two new positive tests today in Jefferson & Fayette counties, we had one additional positive test from Harrison County. We also had 51 negative tests from our lab and others. We will provide more updates in the morning at 9 a.m. ET. https://t.co/GbIUPdLrzt ^AB — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) March 13, 2020

Both are believed to be isolated, one at home and one at a hospital. Twenty-seven cases were tested Thursday, but not all results are back.

Gov. Beshear said the Commonwealth also now has three labs running tests, which include LabCorp, University of Louisville and the state lab.