Beshear announces new positive COVID-19 test in Harrison County, bringing state total to 11

(WKYT)
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) -- Governor Andy Beshear announced Thursday night an additional positive COVID-19 test in Harrison County.

Beshear announced two new positive cases early Thursday, bringing the total state number to 11. He indicated that Kentucky had two new positive tests, one confirmed positive from Fayette County and a presumptive positive from Jefferson County.

Both are believed to be isolated, one at home and one at a hospital. Twenty-seven cases were tested Thursday, but not all results are back.

Gov. Beshear said the Commonwealth also now has three labs running tests, which include LabCorp, University of Louisville and the state lab.

 