Beshear confirmed 100 new cases of COVID-19 in the state Thursday; 11 deaths reported

Gov. Beshear gave another daily update Thursday afternoon on the coronavirus pandemic and its effects in Kentucky.

Beshear again stressed the importance of social distancing, and that individuals decisions will affect the situation.

The governor announced a new executive order where individuals traveling out of state will quarantine for two weeks. Beshear also stated state and county governments will hold back retirees if needed.

Beshear also announced no overnight stays in state parks in camp grounds or lodges.

The governor also made the first step in addressing the inmate population in protecting inmates and services in the state.

The governor said there were several duplications in tests, as many were from out of state, bringing the previous total to 670.

Beshear announced 100 new cases in Kentucky for a new case total of 770.

Among the new cases were 28 in Jefferson, 6 in Christian, 5 in Kenton, 4 in Fayette, and 2 in Edmonson.

Beshear announced 11 new deaths in Kentucky. The deaths occurred in Jefferson, Fayette, Pulaski, and Kenton. The ages of the people died ranged from the 60's to 80's.