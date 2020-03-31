Beshear confirmed 114 new cases of COVID-19 in the state Tuesday; 7 deaths reported

Gov. Beshear gave another daily update Tuesday afternoon on the coronavirus pandemic and it's effects in Kentucky.

Beshear said the virus was spreading in just about every crowd. Referring to the still reported large crowds at groceries and stores, he said if it looks like there's a crowd at any store that you shouldn't go in.

The governor said there were 114 new cases and 7 new deaths, which brings the current totals to 594 cases and 18 deaths. Among the new cases were two in Edmonson, two in Christian and one in Muhlenberg. The ages of the people who died ranged from the 60s to 80s, all with underlying health conditions.

The governor also warned that we would see a re-emergence of the virus in the fall.

Beshear also announced that he signed an executive order Tuesday allowing local, state and county officials to re-hire retired EMS, police and firefighters without any penalties to their retirement.

Regarding Tuesday's new infected and death totals, Beshear said it was a "tough day on nearly every metric."