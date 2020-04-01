Beshear confirmed 93 new cases of COVID-19 in the state Wednesday; 2 deaths reported

Gov. Beshear gave another daily update Wednesday afternoon on the coronavirus pandemic and its effects in Kentucky.

Beshear encouraged the state to participate in the Census, as it will help fix critical areas move forward, and it will be easier if everyone participates.

The governor said there were 93 new cases and 2 new deaths, which brings the total to 687 cases and 20 deaths. The deaths were in Daviess and Hopkins County. The new cases were in Jefferson, Warren, Pulaski and Montgomery County.

Beshear also encouraged everyone to continue practicing social distancing, and to prepare to stay during the upcoming nice weekend.

The governor featured a tweet about Glasgow High School Softball during his positive social media highlights at the beginning of the update.

Beshear also stated 70 members of the Kentucky National Guard will be deployed to help feed Kentuckians. They will help Food banks with distributing and sorting food in Louisville, Elizabeth-town, and Lexington.