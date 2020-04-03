Beshear confirmed 90 new cases of COVID-19 in the state Friday; 6 deaths reported

Gov. Beshear gave another daily update Friday afternoon on the coronavirus pandemic and its effects in Kentucky.

Beshear recommended to the state to participate in taking the census, and that he was looking forward to rebuilding the economy for the future.

Beshear also recommended staying at home, as staying home during the next three months can reduce the number of deaths from the virus.

The governor announced 90 new cases in Kentucky, having the total add up to 831 cases total. Beshear also stated there were 6 new deaths, having the total number of deaths add up to 37 in Kentucky.

Four of the deaths happened in Jefferson, while the other two occurred in Madison and Hopkins.

Beshear also said that 228 people have recovered from the virus.