Beshear discusses White House plans to reopen economy

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is embracing plans by the White House to lift restrictions brought on by the coronavirus. But he says the state must increase its testing capacity to get there.

President Trump this week detailed a set of guidelines for easing restrictions over a span of several weeks.

Beshear says he agrees with the White House guidelines, including using a 14-day decrease in cases as a threshold to begin opening businesses back up.

Beshear also announced there were eight new deaths from the virus on Friday, including an inmate at the Green River Correctional Facility.

