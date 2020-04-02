Beshear gives new executive orders during COVID-19 pandemic in Kentucky

Governor Andy Beshear gave new executive orders during his update on the Coronavirus pandemic in Kentucky.

One of which included people out of state traveling into Kentucky will quarantine for 14 days wherever they are coming.

Another included allowing state and local county governments to hire back retirees if needed.

Lastly, Beshear announced he is moving forward with plans at the fairgrounds of Louisville to create a 2,000-bed field hospital. The National Guard will assist.

Beshear said the goal of the field hospital is to be ready if the surge continues to rise up.