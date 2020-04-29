Beshear gives timeline for reopening businesses

Gov. Andy Beshear gave his daily update on COVID-19 Wednesday afternoon.

Beshear said the virus was a "test of humanity" comprised of three parts: sacrifice, planning and patience and perseverance.

Beshear discussed a possible schedule for re-openings in May provided social distancing guidelines can be adhered to. On May 11, manufacturing, construction, vehicle or vessel dealerships, professional services (50% of staff), horse racing (no fans) and dog grooming/boarding.

On May 20, retail and houses of worship will be able to conduct business at a reduced capacity.

On May 25, 10 person social gatherings will be allowed as well as barbers, salons, cosmetology businesses and similar services.

"These are cautious steps that are going to be done with strict compliance, and I would not be suggesting these if I did not think that we could not do them safely," said Beshear.

Beshear said daycare couldn't be in phase one but they were hopeful to address that in June.

Beshear announced 184 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday for a total of 4,539 and 10 new deaths bringing the death toll to 235. There have been 54,101 people tested to date, 1,359 ever hospitalized, 325 currently, 636 ever in the ICU and 176 currently and 1,668 recoveries.

Among the counties with new cases was Warren County with 50. "It's why we're there this week and it's why we're going to be there next week as well," said Beshear.

