Beshear: healthcare is a basic human right

Attorney General and Democratic candidate for governor Andy Beshear spoke on healthcare in Louisville.

Beshear visited the Centerstone Addiction Recovery Center. He said the future of facilities like Centerstone is dependent on who wins the election because of the way Medicaid funds treatment services.

"I believe healthcare is a basic human right," Beshear said. "It's why I'm fighting for mandatory coverage of preexisting conditions."

Beshear criticized Bevin's support of Medicaid work requirements.

In the most recent gubernatorial debate, Bevin defended Medicaid requirements, saying people should work to receive federal assistance.