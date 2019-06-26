Beshear names four more companies in scam call crackdown

The office of Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear is working with a coalition of other attorneys general and the Federal Trade Commission to stop illegal scam call operations in a project called "Operation Call it Quits."

The project has taken federal, state and local enforcement actions against almost 100 scam call operations across the U.S.

In a press release, Beshear's office named four more companies facing robocall, auto dialing, spoofing, and other complaint allegations. Those companies are Derek Jason Bartoli, Media Mix 365, LLC, First Choice Horizon LLC, and 8 Figure Dream Lifestyle.

Beshear's office said Kentuckians can sign up for the "Do Not Call Registry" to receive scam alerts by texting the words KYOAG SCAM to GOV-311 or by visiting ag.ky.gov/scams.