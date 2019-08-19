Beshear opens field office in Bowling Green

Andy Beshear and Jacqueline Coleman are opening field offices in western Kentucky Monday, including one right here in Bowling Green.

The offices will serve as a hub for local volunteers as they participate by knocking on doors and making phone calls to voters on behalf of the Beshear campaign.

Beshear will open the Bowling Green Office at 5:30 p.m. at 400 East Main Street, Suite 300.

The three offices opened Monday in Owensboro, Henderson, and Bowling Green will join others located in Paducah, Louisville, Ashland, and Lexington.