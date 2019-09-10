Beshear promotes "Stop the Bullying, Raise the Pay" Campaign in Bowling Green

The fight over public education continues being one of the biggest topics in the commonwealth's gubernatorial election.

Tuesday morning, Attorney General Andy Beshear made a pit stop in Vette city to continue spreading his message of "Stop the Bullying and Raise the Pay" for teachers.

Beshear has been outspoken over his support toward teachers including going to court against his opponent Governor Matt Bevin over teacher's pensions.

Beshear's running mate is Jacqueline Coleman, an educator.

The main item in their plan is to increase teacher salaries, by $2000 across the board for all Kentucky public school teachers.

Beshear spoke on the impact public education had in his life.

"I would not be the person that I am today and I would not be standing on this position if it weren't for the investment of my public school teachers in me." -- Attorney General Andy Beshear

Beshear is also proposing that educators who commit to staying and teaching in Kentucky for a certain number of years will be eligible for student loan forgiveness.

Beshear's plan continues with promoting continuing education for teachers and working with teachers.