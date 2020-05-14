Beshear releases new guidance for restaurant reopening

Gov. Andy Beshear released a new set of requirements Thursday in addition to the minimum required for restaurants to reopen next week.

The governor had previously announced guidelines for the May 22 reopen date including a limit of 33% capacity and following social distancing guidelines.

The new "Healthy at Work" guidance announced includes:

- Restaurants should limit party size to ten (10) people or fewer. Persons not living within the same household should not be permitted to sit at the same table.

- Restaurants should maximize use of outdoor seating. Restaurants must be able to arrange seating so as to maintain six (6) feet of space between seated customers. This means no person can be within six (6) feet of a person seated at another table.

- Restaurants should close children’s play areas.

- Restaurants should update floor plans for common dining areas, redesigning seating arrangement to maximize the ability to social distance to the greatest extent practicable.

- Restaurants should consider a reservations-only business model or call-ahead seating to better space households and individuals.

- Restaurants should ensure employees wear face masks for any interactions with customers, co-workers, or while in common travel areas of the business (e.g., aisles, hallways, loading docks, breakrooms, bathrooms, entries and exits). Restaurant employees are not required to wear face masks while alone in personal offices, while more than six (6) feet from any other individual, or if doing so would pose a serious threat to their health or safety.

- Restaurants should use disposable menus, napkins, table cloths, disposable utensils, and condiments to the greatest extent practicable.

- Restaurants are encouraged to use electronic menus.

- Restaurants should discontinue use of tablecloths and cloth napkins.

