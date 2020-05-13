Beshear reports 72 new COVID-19 cases in Warren County including 14 children

Gov. Andy Beshear started Wednesday's update on COVID-19 by saying Kentucky was one day closer to defeating the virus.

The governor reported 227 new COVID-19 cases for a total of 7,080. That number is out of a total of 117,395. He reported 5 new deaths.

Beshear said there were 72 new cases in Warren County. "Our hearts are with the residents of Warren County," said Beshear. He went on to say "They need our thoughts, they need our prayers, and they need our help."

Beshear read the ages of several children positive for COVID-19 in Warren County starting with a 1-year-old, 2-year-old, two 3-year-olds, two 5-year-olds, three 7-year-olds, three 9-year-olds, an 11-year-old and a 12-year-old.

Beshear reported good news about the 10-year-old saying they were no longer intubated.