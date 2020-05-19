Beshear reports 164 new COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths

Gov. Andy Beshear delivered the latest update Tuesday on the coronavirus outbreak.

Beshear featured a Tweet from Lost River Cave as part of his positive social media presentation.

Lost River Cave stands strong with our community and its continued resilience during these unprecedented times. Doing the best in this moment puts you in the best place for the next moment. Better days are to come. We are all in this together! #KentuckyStrong �� @GovAndyBeshear pic.twitter.com/bhciJMybe2 — Lost River Cave (@LostRiverCave) May 15, 2020

Beshear said there were 164 new COVID-19 cases to report Tuesday for a new total of 8,069. Among the new cases he reported were 22 in Warren County, two in Allen, Grayson, Logan and Ohio counties, and one in Edmonson, Muhlenberg and Simpson counties. He said there were 20 deaths which brings the death toll to 366. Among the deaths were one in Allen County, one in Warren County, two in Logan County, three in Edmonson County and three in Adair County.

The governor said there were 153,800 confirmed tests given in the state. There were 2,010 Kentuckians ever hospitalized because of the virus with 443 currently, 875 ever in the ICU with 269 currently. There were 2,826 recoveries.

Dr. Steven Stack discussed social distancing while noting it was Memorial Day weekend. He said he hoped people had a wonderful holiday but that they continued to follow guidance to prevent the spread of the disease.

Beshear announced new Walmart testing locations including in Bowling Green at 1201 Morgantown Road starting May 22. For more information go to doineedacovid19test.com.

The governor announced more openings as part of the "Healthy at Work" initiative. Museums, outdoor attractions, aquariums, libraries and distilleries will be able to reopen June 8.

Speaking about the high number of cases in Warren County, Beshear said there were a number of factors coming together. "If we're not following all the guidelines, if our businesses aren't taking all the steps they need to, a county can have a lot of cases very quickly," said Beshear. He said even though there was a connection to an area meat processing plant it doesn't explain all of the cases.

Beshear said there would be significant testing in Warren County as well as contact tracing. He said he knows there are people who don't like wearing masks but said it would be a lot easier to prevent the spread of the virus if they did so.