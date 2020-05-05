Beshear reports 625 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, 14 new deaths

Gov. Andy Beshear gave the latest update on COVID-19 Tuesday afternoon

Beshear said it was important to continue to ring bells and use green lights so people know they're not alone during the pandemic.

The governor called attention to Teacher Appreciation Week, May 4 - May 8, thanking them for their dedication.

Beshear reported 625 new cases of COVID-19, 309 of which were from Green River Correctional Facility. The new case total was 5,822. He said there were 14 new deaths bringing the death toll to 275.

The governor said there were 61,013 confirmed tests, 1,603 people ever hospitalized with 347 currently, 685 ever in the ICU with 189 currently and 2058 recoveries.

Dr. Stephen Stack said the entire Perdue Farms facility in Ohio County would be tested Wednesday for the virus in efforts to prevent the spread.

Beshear said 271 tests had been performed in Bowling Green by Tuesday afternoon.