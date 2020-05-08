Beshear reports 6,288 COVID-19 cases and 298 deaths

Gov. Andy Beshear gave the latest update Friday afternoon on Kentucky's fight against COVID-19.

Beshear stressed once again that there were no party lines in the fight against the virus, just Americans and Kentuckians.

Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman made an in person appearance during the briefing to talk about Teacher Appreciation Week and Nurses Appreciation Week. "The sacrifices of these two professions and their commitment to our communities has never been more evident than during this COVID-19 crisis," said Coleman. She said the professions had for too long been under-appreciated and under-valued. Noting the vast majority of the profession to be women, Coleman went on to give thanks to all of the strong women across Kentucky.

Beshear said Friday's numbers continued to suggest a plateau for virus growth, though he acknowledged gaps in the reported testing numbers that they were going to address. "Your numbers are only as good as your data," said Beshear, "and we're working hard to make sure that we're getting that number right."

The governor reported 176 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total to 6,288. There were four new deaths bringing the death toll to 298. One of the deaths was a 90-year-old woman in Edmonson County.

Among the counties with new cases were Warren with 27, Logan with 11, Muhlenberg had six, and Butler and Edmonson had four.

Beshear said there were 86,428 Kentuckians confirmed tested, 1,696 ever in the hospital with 369 currently, 723 ever in the ICU with 210 currently. He said the ICU patient numbers have been "creeping up" and would need to be watched. The governor said there were 2,261 recoveries.

Beshear pointed out that it wasn't just the elderly contracting the disease noting a positive 15-year-old and a 20-year old in Warren County and a 20-year-old in Logan County.

The governor honored 57-year-old Charlene Parker Boyd from Muhlenberg County who passed away because of COVID-19.

In long term care facilities, Beshear said there have been 863 residents infected, 356 staff infected and 176 total deaths, two of those staff.

More businesses were added to Phase 1 of the "Healthy at Work" reopening starting May 11. More information can be found here.

Beshear said there would not be an update on COVID-19 Sunday for Mother's Day.

Watch Friday's update below.