Beshear signs bill to require school officers to be armed

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has signed legislation to require that law enforcement officers carry weapons when assigned to provide security at schools.

The measure won bipartisan support in the House and Senate. The measure is a follow-up to last year's sweeping school safety law, which did not specify whether school police officers needed to carry a weapon.

The school safety efforts are in response to the 2018 shooting at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky, where two 15-year-old students, Bailey Holt and Preston Cope, were killed.

More than a dozen others were injured when another student opened fire.

