Beshear warns of medical billing scams

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear issued a scam alert Tuesday to warn of medical billing scams targeting families.

Scams have been reported in Louisville regarding a van driving around and paying Medicaid participants $20 for a DNA sample and health insurance information, while other seniors are receiving calls offering medical devices through Medicare.

A Warren County senior reported $1,300 in medical bills for unnecessary back braces.

Beshear’s office has recently received complaints related to medical scams in Ballard, Breckinridge, Clark, Fayette, Hardin, Jefferson, Jessamine, Lee, Letcher, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Nelson, Perry, Pulaski, Shelby, and Warren counties.

“Scammers are exploiting Kentuckians’ medical needs in an attempt to take in illegal profits,” said Beshear. “Kentuckians should rely on the advice of their primary care physicians – not someone who is calling them by phone or driving by in an unmarked vehicle.”

Kentuckians who may have provided their Medicaid information to a suspicious person or company are encouraged to call the Office of the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Hotline at 877-228-7384. They should also notify Medicare and/or Medicaid or the appropriate health insurance provider.

Beshear’s office recommends Kentuckians avoid responding to unexpected solicitors targeting only Medicaid or Medicare patients and always ask what doctor and provider ordered the test or device.

Anyone victimized by a scam can file a complaint with his office HERE.

Kentuckians can stay ahead of scammers by signing up to receive Scam Alerts from the Office of the Attorney General. To join, text the words KYOAG Scam to GOV-311 (468-311) or ONLINE.