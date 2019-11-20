Beshears invite students to participate in poster contest

As Governor-elect Andy Beshear's inauguration day approaches, he and his wife encourage students to participate in a poster contest.

The Beshears want students to imagine the future Kentucky they would like to see and transfer that vision onto a poster. Britainy Beshear said she expects to see a variety of interpretations.

"We want to see you vision through your artwork," Britainy Beshear said. "We want to see what common goals we all share, like those for your communities and your school, your family, your place of worship. whatever that means to you, we want to see it."

Children aged 6 to 17 can participate. Five posters will be chosen to be displayed at the inauguration. The artists, their families, and representatives from their schools will be invited to attend.