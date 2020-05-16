Best Rain Chances Return Sunday Night

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Saturday, May 16, 2020

The warmth continues to end weekend. As another front approached the region a few showers are possible Sunday afternoon but Sunday evening more widespread showers and thunderstorms are likely. The front slowly moves through leaving showers around for part of the day Monday. Cooler air follows the Sunday system for the start of next work week. An upper-level low trailing the weekend's system may keep clouds and scattered showers around into the middle of next week. Readings rebound as we near the start of Memorial Day weekend.

Be Weather Ready by downloading the WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:

CLICK HERE

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

TONIGHT: Partly to Mostly Cloudy

Low 65, winds S-5

SUNDAY: P/Sunny, Showers and Thunderstorms Likely Late

High 83, Low 62, winds SW-13

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Cooler

High 72, Low 54, winds W-8

b>Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather

24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373

AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams

