Best Rain Chances Return Sunday Night

Prepared by Justin Hobbs
Saturday, May 16, 2020
The warmth continues to end weekend. As another front approached the region a few showers are possible Sunday afternoon but Sunday evening more widespread showers and thunderstorms are likely. The front slowly moves through leaving showers around for part of the day Monday. Cooler air follows the Sunday system for the start of next work week. An upper-level low trailing the weekend's system may keep clouds and scattered showers around into the middle of next week. Readings rebound as we near the start of Memorial Day weekend.
TONIGHT: Partly to Mostly Cloudy
Low 65, winds S-5
SUNDAY: P/Sunny, Showers and Thunderstorms Likely Late
High 83, Low 62, winds SW-13
MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Cooler
High 72, Low 54, winds W-8
